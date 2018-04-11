Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of AveXis worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AveXis by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AveXis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AveXis by 688.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in AveXis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AveXis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AveXis stock opened at $211.17 on Wednesday. AveXis has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $213.70.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.91). research analysts forecast that AveXis will post -7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Nolan sold 10,000 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $224,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,780 shares of company stock worth $8,341,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of AveXis from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AveXis from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AveXis from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AveXis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AveXis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

