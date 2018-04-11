Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of ASM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,284. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

ASM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

