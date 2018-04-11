Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,044. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

ASM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

