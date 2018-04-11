Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.12 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

CAR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. 538,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3,752.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.20. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

