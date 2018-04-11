Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.05 Million Stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,197 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avista by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,366.73, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $52.83.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3725 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.41%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/avista-corp-ava-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated.html.

About Avista

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility company. The Company operates through two segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). The Company’s regional services include government and higher education, medical services, retail trade and finance. The Company’s businesses also include sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, a company that explores markets that could be served with liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as certain other investments of Avista Capital, which is a subsidiary of the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.