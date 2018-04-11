Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVVIY. Bank of America cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Aviva stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 131,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,417. Aviva has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies.

