Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avnet (AVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Avnet worth $40,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Avnet by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Avnet by 233.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

In other Avnet news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $600,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $61,452.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,347. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,894.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

