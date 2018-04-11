Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036,571 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Avnet worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $45,908,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,031,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,833,000 after buying an additional 877,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 262.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 553,130 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $17,864,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after buying an additional 413,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.94. 680,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $4,894.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Avnet had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

In related news, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $61,452.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $600,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

