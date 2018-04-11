AWARE (AWR) Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges

AWARE (CURRENCY:AWR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 27th. One AWARE token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Bibox and Allcoin. AWARE has a market cap of $0.00 and $535,775.00 worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AWARE has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00789964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014563 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00172696 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066251 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AWARE Token Profile

AWARE’s launch date was January 2nd, 2018. AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AWARE’s official message board is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL. The official website for AWARE is www.aware.bi. AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official.

Buying and Selling AWARE

AWARE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin and Bibox. It is not currently possible to buy AWARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AWARE must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

