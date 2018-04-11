Axa Grows Stake in Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY)

AXA lifted its stake in Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. AXA owned about 0.62% of Perry Ellis International worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PERY. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Perry Ellis International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PERY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 53,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,671. Perry Ellis International has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $413.79, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Perry Ellis International will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

