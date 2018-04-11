Axa Has $2.57 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOT)

AXA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 204.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. AXA owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 378,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 142,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.61. The stock had a trading volume of 134,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,550. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $136.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

