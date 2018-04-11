Axa Purchases New Position in Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

AXA bought a new position in Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Assurant has a 1 year low of $84.34 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $4,708.09, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.26. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.28%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/axa-buys-shares-of-22600-assurant-inc-aiz-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.