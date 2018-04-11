AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €23.60 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €23.60 ($29.14) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Monday, March 19th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($35.19) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €28.80 ($35.56) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC set a €29.70 ($36.67) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €24.80 ($30.62) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €29.00 ($35.80) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.40 ($33.83).

CS traded up €0.23 ($0.28) on Monday, reaching €22.80 ($28.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($27.32) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($34.19).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

