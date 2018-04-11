Axa Raises Stake in Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR)

AXA grew its position in Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the quarter. AXA owned about 0.59% of Pier 1 Imports worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pier 1 Imports by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Co Towle acquired 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $101,661.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,705 shares of company stock worth $142,468. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Pier 1 Imports stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 954,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.47. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/axa-has-2-04-million-position-in-pier-1-imports-pir-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.