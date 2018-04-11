Axa Sells 65,812 Shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

AXA decreased its position in Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,812 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE TTM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,499.66, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tata Motors has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $37.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Axa Sells 65,812 Shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/axa-has-2-16-million-position-in-tata-motors-ttm-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

