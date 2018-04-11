Axa Sells 425,600 Shares of Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AXA decreased its position in shares of Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,600 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,729,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,758,000 after purchasing an additional 123,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,030,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 383,048 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,270,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,128,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 20,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $483,954.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $367,141.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $913,006. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,638.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Inc has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Discovery Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

