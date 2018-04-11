Analyzing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Its Peers

AxoGen (NASDAQ: AXGN) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AxoGen to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen’s competitors have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -17.29% -70.63% -22.33% AxoGen Competitors -136.44% 33.70% -12.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AxoGen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 8 0 3.00 AxoGen Competitors 144 439 967 26 2.56

AxoGen presently has a consensus price target of $33.14, suggesting a potential downside of 13.58%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.38%. Given AxoGen’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $60.43 million -$10.44 million -123.71 AxoGen Competitors $1.10 billion $121.87 million -38.43

AxoGen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AxoGen competitors beat AxoGen on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

