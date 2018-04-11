BlackRock Inc. Buys 454,838 Shares of Azul (AZUL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,088,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.21% of Azul worth $168,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $6,971,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZUL. UBS started coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.78 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

AZUL traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 530,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Azul has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $10,891.36 and a PE ratio of 21.23.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Azul had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $675.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.31 million. sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA operates as an airline company in Brazil. It provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated 755 daily flights to 104 destinations through a network of 197 non-stop routes with a fleet of 118 aircraft. Azul SA was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

