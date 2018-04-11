The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given a $167.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $167.00 price objective on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Children’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Children’s Place and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.91.

The Children’s Place stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,842. The firm has a market cap of $2,140.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $161.65.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

The Children’s Place announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 110,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given a $167.00 Price Target at B. Riley” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/b-riley-analysts-give-the-childrens-place-plce-a-167-00-price-target-updated-updated-updated.html.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.