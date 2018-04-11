Brokers Offer Predictions for Verastem’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verastem in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verastem’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,374. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $6,908,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter worth $6,580,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verastem by 93.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 272,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

