B. Riley Financial (RILY) Board of Directors Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan, which allows the company to buyback $17.30 million in shares on Monday, March 19th. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 49,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,851. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $510.87, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 7,200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $134,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 221,181 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $4,036,553.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

