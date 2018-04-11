Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) & Vivint Solar (VSLR) Financial Analysis

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE: BW) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Vivint Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -24.38% -53.87% -13.38% Vivint Solar 78.01% -24.76% -7.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Vivint Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 2 0 0 1.67 Vivint Solar 0 3 2 0 2.40

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 161.51%. Vivint Solar has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Vivint Solar.

Risk & Volatility

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Vivint Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.07 -$379.82 million ($4.00) -0.60 Vivint Solar $268.03 million 1.73 $209.09 million ($1.58) -2.56

Vivint Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. Vivint Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial. Through its Power segment, the Company provides the supply of and aftermarket services for steam-generating, environmental, and auxiliary equipment for power generation and other industrial applications. The Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems, environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries, and plant operations and maintenance services for its systems and equipment. The Industrial segment focuses on custom-engineered cooling, environmental, noise abatement and industrial equipment along with related aftermarket services.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc. offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers. The Company also sells solar energy systems outright to customers. The Company deploys its direct-to-home sales force to provide in-person professional consultations to prospective customers to evaluate the feasibility of installing a solar energy system at their residence. The Company’s systems use communication gateways and monitoring services to collect performance data. The Company operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. The Company purchases solar panels directly from multiple manufacturers.

