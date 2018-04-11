Baidu (BIDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.70. Baidu posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $11.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.60 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 395.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 70,764 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at $193,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Baidu by 214.4% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 83,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 1.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 31.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $231.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77,788.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Baidu has a 1-year low of $172.07 and a 1-year high of $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

