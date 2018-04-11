Baker Boyer National Bank Grows Position in Apple (AAPL)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Apple makes up 16.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC set a $204.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.49 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.52.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $854,362.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

