Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes, a GE earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.1903824467555 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHGE. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $31.00 price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes, a GE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.61.

Shares of BHGE stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. 3,363,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,274. The company has a market cap of $12,423.91, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. Baker Hughes, a GE has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes, a GE will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

