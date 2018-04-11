Millennium Management LLC Has $55.45 Million Position in Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,409 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Baker Hughes, a GE worth $55,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth approximately $1,150,154,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,752,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth approximately $13,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 576,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHGE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $12,423.91, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. Edward Jones upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.61.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

