Balchem (BCPC) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.29

Media coverage about Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Balchem earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.7325620050185 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. Balchem has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,692.99, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Balchem had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

