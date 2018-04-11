iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) is Balentine LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund comprises about 3.2% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Balentine LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund worth $45,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of BMV AGG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.01. 535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1,920.01 and a twelve month high of $2,156.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2434 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

