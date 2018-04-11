5,839 Shares in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Washington Federal by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,769. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2,905.91, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.98 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.20%. research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “5,839 Shares in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Acquired by Balentine LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/balentine-llc-invests-200000-in-washington-federal-inc-wafd-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

