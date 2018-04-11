Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Ball worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ball by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 117,140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ball by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,275,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after buying an additional 278,408 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Ball by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,831,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,652,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Ball by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.62.

Ball stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $13,758.35, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other Ball news, Director R David Hoover sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $89,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $100,064.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 390,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,063,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,774 shares of company stock worth $1,642,983 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

