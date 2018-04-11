Ball Co. (BLL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 322.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,893 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Ball worth $54,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 65.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,140 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,275,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after acquiring an additional 278,408 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,831,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,388 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. 1,513,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13,772.37, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $88,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,283,696.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $100,064.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 390,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,063,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,774 shares of company stock worth $1,642,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ball from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

