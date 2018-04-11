Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider Sells $318,037.94 in Stock

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $318,037.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,297,572.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 17,186 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,061.72.

On Monday, February 5th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,958 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $402,045.84.

On Monday, January 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,488 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $733,991.68.

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 99,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,885. The company has a market cap of $1,995.93, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Power Integrations announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Power Integrations by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 266,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

