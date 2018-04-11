BancFirst (BANF) Major Shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R Sells 7,930 Shares

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $444,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,757,670 shares in the company, valued at $602,644,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 3,600 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $201,672.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 1,600 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $89,760.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 112,983 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $6,330,437.49.

On Monday, March 12th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 15,068 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $849,232.48.

On Monday, January 22nd, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 44,590 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,377.70.

On Friday, January 19th, Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 38,518 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,159,319.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $1,742.59, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $91.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 11.72%. sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

