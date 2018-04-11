Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut Banco Santander-Chile to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $5,043,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 421,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,755,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,159,000 after acquiring an additional 281,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,483 shares during the period. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSAC stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15,857.73, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $729.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/banco-santander-chile-bsac-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.