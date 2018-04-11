Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $35,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,642,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,548 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,755,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,159,000 after purchasing an additional 281,792 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,442,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,951.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $729.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a $0.956 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 18th. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander-Chile to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

