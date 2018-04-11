Head to Head Review: Banco Santander (SAN) & UBS (NYSE:UBS)

Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) and UBS (NYSE:UBS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander and UBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 2 3 0 2.60 UBS 1 3 5 0 2.44

Banco Santander currently has a consensus price target of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 140.88%. Given Banco Santander’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than UBS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of UBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and UBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 13.66% 7.21% 0.54% UBS 3.16% 7.96% 0.47%

Dividends

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. UBS pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banco Santander pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UBS pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander and UBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $54.66 billion 1.93 $7.48 billion $0.52 12.65 UBS $43.95 billion 1.52 $1.07 billion $1.07 16.19

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than UBS. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Santander beats UBS on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels.

About UBS

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

