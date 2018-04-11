Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Banco Santander (SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 520 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 881% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $105,065.76, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.59. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,437,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,617,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,920 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,548,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 300,978 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.2% during the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 2,663,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

