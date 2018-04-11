Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.96 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. 62,150,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,712,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $305,979.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

