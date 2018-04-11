Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Bank of America

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5,831.21, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,498,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,193,000 after purchasing an additional 217,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 187,104 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 501,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 262,158 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1,139.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 501,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 460,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $6,106,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets strategically located to serve its customers. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. Its gathering and processing segment primarily provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing services to its producer customers.

