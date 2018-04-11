Financial Comparison: Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) and Swedbank (SWDBY)

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS: BKEAY) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of East Asia and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A Swedbank 39.70% 49.54% 2.51%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of East Asia has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swedbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of East Asia and Swedbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of East Asia 0 0 0 0 N/A Swedbank 1 1 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of East Asia and Swedbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of East Asia $2.23 billion 5.05 $1.20 billion $0.14 28.64 Swedbank $6.13 billion 4.03 $2.27 billion $2.04 10.89

Swedbank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of East Asia. Swedbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of East Asia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bank of East Asia pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Swedbank pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swedbank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Swedbank beats Bank of East Asia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited is a company mainly engaged in the banking business. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through nine segments: the China Operations segment, the Personal Banking segment, the Corporate Banking segment, the Overseas Operations segment, the Wealth Management segment, the Treasury Markets segment, the Financial Institutions segment, the Other Hong Kong Banking Operations segment, the Corporate Services segment, and the Other Businesses segment. The China Operations segment is involved in the operation of the back office unit for China operations in Hong Kong, all branches, subsidiaries and associates operated in China. The Personal Banking segment is involved in branch operations, personal internet banking, consumer finance, property loans and credit card business in Hong Kong. The Corporate Banking segment is engaged in corporate lending and loan syndication, asset based lending, commercial lending and securities lending in Hong Kong.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as salary accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 218 branches in Sweden, 34 branches in Estonia, 36 in Latvia, and 63 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

