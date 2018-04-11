Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE NTB opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,446.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.41 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 33.07%. equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 536,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 116,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 627,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/bank-of-n-t-butterfield-son-ntb-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.