Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Aspen Technology worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aspen Technology by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $2,059,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,171,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 6,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $462,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock worth $3,929,379. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 351,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,148. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $5,782.45, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 33.23%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

