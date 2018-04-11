Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.74 Million Position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $535.31, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.61. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.28% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $87.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

