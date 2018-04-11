Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Xencor (XNCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Xencor worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Xencor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 62,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,549.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,266.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,550. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,542.73, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.51. Xencor has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.62%. analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

