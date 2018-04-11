Groupon (GRPN) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,018 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Groupon worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Groupon by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 239,360 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 70,690 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Groupon by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 812,460 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 157,290 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Groupon by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,530,843 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,319 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2,358.44, a PE ratio of -145.67, a PEG ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Groupon had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $873.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

In other Groupon news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,982.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $6,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

