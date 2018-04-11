Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 144,692 Shares of iStar Financial Inc. (STAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iStar Financial Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of iStar Financial worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iStar Financial by 63.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in iStar Financial by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 254,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iStar Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 64,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iStar Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iStar Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 264,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 88,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $446,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,084,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,595,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,830. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAR. ValuEngine raised shares of iStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of iStar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of iStar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.61, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. iStar Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

iStar Financial (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. iStar Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. analysts forecast that iStar Financial Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iStar Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

iStar Financial Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

