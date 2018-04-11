Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 54,079 Shares of Fossil Group (FOSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,358 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 54,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Fossil Group worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Fossil Group by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,441 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fossil Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $688.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.20 and a beta of -0.08. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $920.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.47 million. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Fossil Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 15,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $215,739.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,972 shares of company stock worth $9,041,909. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

