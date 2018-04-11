Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 153,577 Shares of Rent-A-Center (RCII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Rent-A-Center worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,148,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 189,506 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $638.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

