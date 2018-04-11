Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,426 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the quarter. Scotiabank accounts for approximately 5.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Scotiabank worth $74,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotiabank during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotiabank by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotiabank by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotiabank during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scotiabank during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scotiabank stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 454,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $72,934.24, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Scotiabank has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Scotiabank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Scotiabank’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Scotiabank will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotiabank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6454 per share. This is a positive change from Scotiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Scotiabank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotiabank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Scotiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Scotiabank Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

