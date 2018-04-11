Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 368,100 Shares of Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368,100 shares during the period. Scotiabank comprises about 3.0% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.35% of Scotiabank worth $341,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotiabank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scotiabank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotiabank by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of Scotiabank by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 6,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Scotiabank by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotiabank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

BNS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 454,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,261. Scotiabank has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72,934.24, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Scotiabank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotiabank will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.6454 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Scotiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Scotiabank’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Scotiabank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Scotiabank Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

